On our side…

When I was planning this blog I was trying to think of what mast cells made me think of (other than making me nervous). My son is obsessed with Minecraft currently, which means the first thing I thought of was a creeper – for the uninitiated, these are phallic-shaped green monsters than run up to you and explode, taking most of the house you’ve spent the best part of an afternoon building with them as they go.