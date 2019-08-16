I was not optimistic about the repair. The vet student proved invaluable in helping to keep the leg still while I manipulated it, to reduce the fracture and cast it into position. Amazingly, it did realign nicely, and the fracture appeared to have missed the joint. While I felt that the bone would actually probably heal okay, I reiterated my concerns about infection and recommended that, in the case of any systemic deterioration, we would have to euthanise.