Perilous path

I have spoken before about the lead hat, which really was the trigger of it all for me. I realised, with some shock, the path I was on was potentially fatal for me. I had been marking time and getting through the days, and I had been on the path so long – years and years of trudging, weighed down by the lead hat that got heavier the further I walked – I had forgotten there was any other way to walk.