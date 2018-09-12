View from the top(ish)

Practices still need bosses – they’re called clinical directors now or somesuch – but these jobs, as far as I can tell (and I speak from very brief personal experience here) involve many of the same stresses that old partnerships involved – dealing with financial issues, complaints, staff management and so on – but without any of the feeling that you own the place. And at a fraction of the salary (again, in my own experience, clinical directorship came with a £5,000 salary supplement, as opposed to the six-figure salaries) that most practice partners enjoyed right before the corporates moved in.