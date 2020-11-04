While I always ensure my new graduates know they are able to call for advice or another pair of hands at any time of the day, working out on farm definitely requires more independent decision-making. In these situations, I find new graduates more likely to just “get on with it” and, as such, improve their own confidence in their own skills more than they might in a clinic environment, where it’s easier to rely on help if you can’t quite hit a vein on the first go.