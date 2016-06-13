Telephonophobia

When I used to work in mixed practice, the fear was large animal calls, with its added pressure of a) finding the farm or stable in the dark, and b) dealing with something farmers or horse owners thought too serious to wait until they could see their preferred vet in the morning. (On this, even when I worked in mixed practice, sometime back in the Cambrian era, it was becoming difficult to be a truly mixed vet – I usually got the worst of both worlds; working solely small animal in the day and only seeing cows and horses at stressful times like these).