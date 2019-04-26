I vividly remember the miserable 30 minutes I spent after telling the owner of a bulldog bitch in whelp that I couldn’t perform the required caesarean until she agreed to pay for the bill – she stormed out of the practice and left me thinking of the pain her pet was experiencing. The fact she returned half an hour later waving a credit card she had mysteriously “found” didn’t do much to take away the suffering her pet and I had experienced during that time.