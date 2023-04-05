5 Apr
Survey estimates UK now has 38 million pets, but proportion of households with one has fallen from 62% in 2022 to 57% now – equating to around 1.2 million fewer UK homes with a pet than last year.
New figures have suggested more pets are living in fewer UK households as owners continue to grapple with cost of living challenges.
An East Anglia-based animal charity has also warned it is experiencing “a deluge of demand” for assistance, with younger owners particularly feeling the strain and soaring levels of rehoming requests for some species.
The picture has emerged following publication of the annual pet population study carried out by UK Pet Food, formerly known as the Pet Food Manufacturers’ Association.
Based on a survey of around 9,000 households, it estimates that there are now 38 million pets living in UK homes, an increase of 9% in the past year.
But the proportion of households with a pet has fallen from 62% last year to 57% now, a trend the organisation said equates to around 1.2 million fewer UK homes with a pet than in 2022.
Meanwhile, 13% of respondents admitted they had given up a pet last year – a level that jumped to 28% among owners who were aged between 16 and 24 years.
Nicole Paley, UK Pet Food’s deputy chief executive, said: “World events have had a massive impact on lifestyles over the past few years.
“Throughout the pandemic, we saw an increase in people adding a pet to their family as they sought the amazing companionship a pet can bring.
“Today, owners are clearly impacted by the cost of living and, sadly, relinquishment figures are high.”
Samantha Gaines, who heads the RSPCA’s companion animals unit, described the relinquishment level as “particularly worrying” and said the findings reinforced the patterns her colleagues are seeing on the ground.
She said: “As the cost of living crisis deepens, more people are abandoning animals, more animals are coming into our care, and rehoming is slowing as financial pressures bite.”
The main area of population growth appears to be among smaller animals such as rabbits, guinea pigs and hamsters, with the study indicating a 50% rise in their overall numbers to around 5 million, compared with a 6% fall in the dog and cat population.
But the effects of both that and the broader pressures on household budgets, which includes a surprise rise in inflation to 10.4% in February, are being seen elsewhere.
One organisation that is bearing the brunt is the Woodgreen Pets Charity – based in Godmanchester, Cambridgeshire – which reported a 250% rise in rabbit relinquishment requests over the past two years.
Natalie Powdrill-Wells, the charity’s research officer, said: “We are now experiencing a deluge of demand on our services, with long lists of pets waiting to come into our care as owners can sadly no longer look after them.
“There are also more people coming to Woodgreen seeking help when they aren’t able to afford urgent veterinary care.
“In many cases, pet owners aren’t seeking early treatment for minor conditions, and are cancelling insurance policies due to financial worries, which can sadly lead to worsening health problems and unmanageable vet bills down the line.”
She added: “If anyone is struggling with a pet, help is available from charities like Woodgreen – it’s often much easier to treat or resolve a problem, whether it’s behavioural or medical, if it’s addressed quickly.
“Please don’t let it get to the point where you feel like giving up your pet is the only option.”
The survey found that one-fifth of owners (20%) had reduced their spending on veterinary care, pet food and insurance, with the proportion rising above one-quarter (28%) among younger owners.
UK Pet Food has compiled an online factsheet, available on its website, about how to feed a pet on a budget, and is also working with the redistribution network FareShare, plus several welfare organisations, on coordinating donations from its members.
However, while nearly one in five survey respondents (18%) admitted that pet ownership was more expensive than they thought it would be, fewer than 3 in 10, from a smaller sample of around 2,500 responses, said they had actually considered the potential costs before acquiring a pet.
Describing that finding as “startling”, Ms Paley said: “There is a need to raise awareness among potential owners on the financial responsibilities of pet ownership, while supporting all the amazing owners who are struggling.
“In times of crisis, many pet owners do not have a choice.”