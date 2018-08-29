Brief tenure

My time as a manager was brief and it could be argued I didn’t give it enough time. Perhaps I was expecting too much, to learn an entirely new job in a short space of time, that I was still trying to be a vet when the time for that had passed, but when I look back at the discussions with the VDS, and the phone calls to angry or upset clients and members of staff, and the “quick words”, and the stress I felt on my management afternoons when I knew how hard the vets were working. And when I think about all those bowls of sh*t lined up in my future, waiting for me to eat them; I know, deep in my heart, I did the right thing.