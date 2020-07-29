29 Jul
In her latest diary, Nat Scroggie advocates now is the perfect time to consider helping veterinary charities.
This week I arrived to work as a veterinary surgeon in one of the country’s largest dog charities.
I let myself into the central atrium – the beating heart of the centre usually receiving and propelling a constant hum of people and dogs.
It was still and silent – eerily so. Big boards had photos and stories of dogs that are looking for homes pinned, but no visitors there to see them.
Coronavirus and the impact of lockdown measures have wreaked havoc on almost every corner of the economy (except for shares in Zoom). The charity sector is among the worst hit, with 1 in 10 charities reportedly facing bankruptcy by Christmas.
Wandering the empty corridors of this once busy rehoming centre gave a chilling insight into the sheer enormity of the challenges our charities are facing.
Closing the doors to visitors is, however, just the tip of the iceberg. Like many workplaces, this centre is running on a skeleton team of staff as members of the team are still furloughed or shielding.
Of course, the employed staff account for only one segment of the workforce. Many charities rely hugely on an army of volunteers for support in providing their day-to-day services. Currently, no volunteers are allowed in the building; even if they were, a large proportion of them fall into a vulnerable category.
Before arriving, I expected an atmosphere of anxiety to be present among the remaining staff – concern around the reduced income in the face of a predicted rise in demand for the services, once the scramble for lockdown pets is over, and worries over what might happen to the charity, the animals they serve and their jobs.
However, when I located our small vet team – clad in colourful fabric masks – spirits were high. Colleagues dropped in to chat through the window of the vet suite, and there was a constant buzz of conversation across the radios.
From a veterinary point of view, the work was largely unchanged. The cycle of centre life prevailed, and as I slipped into the reassuring rhythm of intake checks, neutering and rehoming checks, it was easy to forget how much life was altered beyond the doors of our small clinic. There was work to be done – and that is what we did.
Like many of you, I have felt a little helpless as a veterinary surgeon in the face of such an enormous human health crisis. It was a welcome privilege to give a little of myself to such a meaningful cause.
It is the first time I have worked as a veterinary surgeon in the charity sector, and I was bowled over by the level and extent of the infrastructure of the care the dogs received. It was one of my most rewarding experiences in practice and an area I would love to explore further.
As much as I enjoyed my week, there is no getting away from the reality of the potential impact of coronavirus on the future of the charity. As furlough schemes end, and we begin to see the true financial fallout, it seems likely that the need for animal charities will soar. That is leaving aside the fate of the lockdown puppies, which remains to be seen.
With a reduced workforce, donations declining and fund-raising activities grounded, is it possible to accommodate this surge in demand? The numbers do not seem to add up.
I finished the week both uplifted and fearful for a future where the incredible work I observed could be threatened. I cannot imagine practising as a vet in a world in which rescue centres and free or subsidised veterinary care did not exist. So, what can we as a veterinary profession do to support the charities we sit alongside?
Aside from continuing to donate personally where we are able, we can contribute in lots of ways. One of my favourites has been watching veterinary colleagues reading bedtime stories for Kentish Town City Farm’s social media streams, helping them to raise awareness.
A nurse at my current practice ran a virtual dog show, which is not only a great way to raise funds, but also helps reconnect with clients while many of us are still working behind closed doors. Some of us may be able to donate time, resources or equipment.
Is there a way you or your practice could support a charity that you could not imagine practising without?