14 Jul
In her latest column, Nat Scroggie reflects on her joy at starting running again – following a little external motivation.
I feel like the vet who cried wolf, but the achievement I would like to share this week is that I started running again – for real this time.
I have written this sentence before during lockdown, then struggled to carry on or feel the way I used to about it. The pandemic has changed us all, and for me it seemed to have stolen my love of exercise.
I tried being kind to myself, then tried kicking myself out of the door. I wrote articles about both in an attempt to self-motivate, but nothing was working – and I was beginning to wonder if I would ever feel like running again.
Last week, I got a message out of the blue from friend and ultrarunner Jen Scotney, offering me her help as a professional running coach.
I have never considered coaching; vet life does not lend itself to the constraints of a regular structure, so it has always felt like too big a commitment. But it was becoming increasingly apparent that I was stuck and dealing with it on my own was not working.
So, I accepted her offer and made a commitment to my well‑being. And getting up earlier.
Within an hour of talking it through with Jen and setting some goals, I felt a rush of excitement that I have not felt for months. Just like that, I could not wait to get out.
Losing your running mojo is exceptionally small fry compared to the major problems in the world right now, I know. But I have been struck by what a huge difference something as simple as a chat with a friend can make to your whole mindset.
Our habits are built on intricate foundations – whether it is healthy eating, a good sleep routine, or exercise.
I thought my desire to run existed within me, but I disregarded the contribution of training with friends, club sessions, the fun of Parkrun, and the social connection all this brought me.
Running was much more to me than simply going for a run; I felt bereft of something when I stopped running because I lost a lot more than I had realised.
One week later and four runs in, my love for running has come flooding back, and so has the structure, support and connection I was missing.
The difference Jen has made to my headspace has shown me how powerful it can be when someone reaches out and offers you some external scaffolding: a plan, some encouragement, accountability. Even just having a chat can relight a fire or lighten a load.
I only needed to take a few small steps, but I could not do it on my own.
No matter our situation, we are living in much smaller bubbles than before. It is no surprise that, for most of us, they do not contain all the motivation and connection we need to thrive. We need to reach beyond our bubbles.
The Beatles were right – we really do need a little help from our friends.
My goal for next week (aside from four runs, and keeping up with my strength and conditioning) is to pay this forward: to reach out to someone else who is struggling and offer him or her my support.
If all of us extend one hand, while accepting with the other, we can start to rebuild some of those bits of ourselves that make us who we are. Bits we may have mislaid for a few months.
It is also important to recognise that sometimes we need a little more than our friends can offer. Some of us will need to seek professional help through this period – whether that is a professional running coach, or a professional counsellor. They are professionals because they are highly skilled in what they do, so there should be no shame in asking for their expertise.