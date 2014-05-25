25 May
Like most people in this profession I have problems with the RCVS Disciplinary Committee’s judgement on the Munhuwepasi Chikosi case last year.
I have read the report available on the RCVS website, and spotted many of the subtleties of wording that the college now rely on to defend itself. I also agree with the criticisms levelled by Jo Dyer at the RCVS’ response to her petition to remove mandatory house visits from the code of professional conduct; they are pedantic semantic arguments which arrogantly ignore the situation the consulting vet is in.
This case highlights many of the concerns I have with the Royal College’s disciplinary process, which I will outline later. However, this isn’t going to be a detailed review of the case and its effects (that’s beyond the scope of a short blog like this), just the major points as I see them.
I take issue with the DC’s assertion that transport of patients on blankets is unacceptable, and this issue has since been revisited by the RCVS and “clarified”. Ahem. This one judgement made me submit a Freedom of Information (FOI) request to the RCVS to find out the names of the people who sat on that particular Disciplinary Committee and, looking at their published CVs, I think there is a heavy “academia” or rather “ivory tower” mentality with that particular mix of people – this included three professors, who have spent the majority of their working lives at vet schools. There were three people sitting who were practitioners, but they were arguably not representative of the profession at large (one is also a barrister, and one is a peripatetic ophthalmologist who does mostly eye scheme gradings).
As an emergency out-of-hours practitioner I do not think a vet should ever abandon their post in a veterinary hospital to answer a house call without arranging cover. House calls are notoriously unpredictable and can be dangerous. Even when they go well they always last longer than you would think.
The implication that Mr Chikosi should have dropped everything and raced out of the practice to attend is obviously ridiculous for many reasons. This all took place out of hours when there was just him and his veterinary nurse on duty (a virtually universal state of affairs in out-of-hours practice). However, the committee seems to believe that either Mr Chikosi would have managed single-handed, or that the two of them should have left the premises (with in-patients). They noted that the practice log said things were quiet, and used this to justify their view that Mr Chikosi should have attended immediately.
I cannot count the number of times I’ve turned to my nurse and said “quiet night tonight, eh?” only for the phone to start ringing or for wounded animals to turn up on the doorstep and things to change very quickly – part of the appeal of emergency work is that you cannot know from one minute to the next what’s going to happen, and the night’s work changes very suddenly. People just turn up and rightly expect to see people who can help right away.
One complicating factor is that Mr Chikosi did not attend the hearing and the DC’s decision was made in his absence (the committee being satisfied that he knew of the charges and the hearing and that he had returned to Zimbabwe knowing this). In its closing statements, the committee said part of its consideration for “striking off” was because they did not want him to return to the UK able to practice without further discussion. As a further result of this David Bailey is organising a campaign to get Mr Chikosi reinstated; Mr Chikosi’s family has settled in the UK from Zimbabwe and he would like to return.
One commentator echoed a feeling I had when reading the judgement; that it was prejudiced by Mr Chikosi’s origin. Jude Dawson MRCVS DipLaw comments on his Vet Juris blog that the committee concluded Mr Chikosi’s conduct was as a result of his being an “overseas veterinary surgeon”. This blog is well worth a read and dissects the judgement from the point of view of an appeal.
In many ways this case irritated me and my disquiet with the RCVS’ disciplinary proceedings:
As I said, this isn’t the place for a detailed paragraph-by-paragraph analysis of the judgement with cross-referencing to law and Code of Professional Conduct, but it’s a light skimming over the issues opened up by this one case. This case is not only one – other cases cause disquiet in other ways, too, but this one affected us all and we will still be talking about it years from now.