I take issue with the DC’s assertion that transport of patients on blankets is unacceptable, and this issue has since been revisited by the RCVS and “clarified”. Ahem. This one judgement made me submit a Freedom of Information (FOI) request to the RCVS to find out the names of the people who sat on that particular Disciplinary Committee and, looking at their published CVs, I think there is a heavy “academia” or rather “ivory tower” mentality with that particular mix of people – this included three professors, who have spent the majority of their working lives at vet schools. There were three people sitting who were practitioners, but they were arguably not representative of the profession at large (one is also a barrister, and one is a peripatetic ophthalmologist who does mostly eye scheme gradings).