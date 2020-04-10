Band neutrophils

Band neutrophils are immature neutrophils; raw recruits rushed into circulation before they’ve completed their training. They haven’t had time for their nucleus to completely lobulate and so their nuclei appear more like a thick “band” – the most important clinical upshot of which is that they then have a tendency to occasionally roll into a remarkably phallic shape, much to the amusement of any clinical pathologists that happen to be looking at them (no picture supplied for this; use your imagination or Google it).