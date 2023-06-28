28 Jun
Carl Gorman is settling into the association’s top job as officials outlined plans for the group’s Alba congress later this year.
A Berkshire-based clinical director has entered a new chapter of a 40-year association with the BSAVA after taking over as its president.
Carl Gorman, who chairs the association’s sustainability working group, succeeded Alison Speakman in the role at the body’s annual general meeting on 15 June.
A member of the association since the 1980s, Dr Gorman began volunteering with its southern regional committee in 2013.
His priorities for the year ahead include implementation of its new strategy for 2024, considering how the association can support its community amid the profession’s current challenges, and continued improvements to its sustainability practices.
He said: “BSAVA has always been important to me in my professional life. Since becoming a volunteer, I have admired even more the dedication of the staff and volunteers who make up the association.
“I see my time on [the] BSAVA board as a service to the association and to the small animal veterinary world.
“Becoming president is a huge honour, but is part of an ongoing commitment to doing what I can to help [the] BSAVA thrive.”
Meanwhile, the BSAVA has also announced plans for its Alba congress, which will take place at the MacDonald Inchyra Hotel in Polmont, near Falkirk, on 22 and 23 September.
Early bird tickets are available until 27 July and the schedule also includes the BSAVA PetSavers gala dinner on the Friday.
Sarah Fitzpatrick, BSAVA’s head of partnerships and events, said: “We are delighted to be heading back to our Scottish region for another year with BSAVA Alba.
“The event truly promises something for the whole profession and is a great opportunity for delegates to not only get CPD, but to meet others within our community in Scotland.
Tickets, plus full details of the programme, are available online.