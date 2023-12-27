27 Dec
Issue is part of a broader exercise seeking public views on whether new licensing requirements in Wales should be applied to animal-related activities such as rescue centres.
A long-awaited consultation considering the future of greyhound racing in Wales, including whether the sport should be banned altogether, has been launched.
The issue is part of a broader exercise seeking public views on whether new licensing requirements should be applied to animal-related activities, including those of rescue centres.
The Welsh Government said the process was the first step towards the development of a national model to improve the country’s animal welfare standards.
While the consultation as a whole has been welcomed by one leading welfare organisation, the greyhound racing debate is likely to attract particular controversy.
Rural affairs minister Lesley Griffiths said the topic remained “a hot issue”, and questions on both a ban and whether the keepers of racing dogs should be licensed fulfilled her previous consultation commitment.
She added: “There are strong views on all sides, and this consultation will help us to assess and consider all potential actions, and build a crucial evidence base before any conclusions are drawn.
“Any future regulatory measures or changes must be assessed on evidence, and would be subject to further consultation.”
More than 35,000 people last year signed an online petition demanding a ban, which was subsequently endorsed by the Senedd petitions committee. Several leading welfare organisations also support the idea.
But the sport’s governing body, the Greyhound Board of Great Britain, claims its critics overlook the substantial progress made on welfare issues in recent years, while more than 10,000 people backed a counter-petition calling for greater government support.
The consultation also poses questions about whether licensing requirements should be imposed on other animal-related activities, including the work of sanctuaries and rescue centres, areas of human-animal interaction such as day care and dog walking services, and animal exhibits such as displays that visit schools.
Documents published to coincide with the consultation’s launch on 8 December argued significant gaps and inconsistencies in how standards are enforced exist.
Mrs Griffiths said: “Our long-term ambition in Wales is for all animals to have a good life. A national model for the regulation of animal welfare will help bring us closer to this goal.
“The licensing of animal-related activities would ensure the health and welfare of the animals involved is considered at all times, driving improvements in standards of keeping and enabling better enforcement in those instances where things go wrong.”
The process has also been backed by Cats Protection, even though it has cautioned that any new standards that are brought as a result of it will require “robust” enforcement.
Daryl Gordon, Cats Protection’s advocacy and government relations officer for Wales, said: “We’re pleased to see this consultation published, which will be vital in ensuring rescue and rehoming centres meet the high standards that animals deserve, and the public expects.
“The consultation offers an opportunity to finally close loopholes in current legislation, which can allow unscrupulous third-party sellers to pose as animal welfare establishments [AWE].
“By stamping out these rogue breeders, we can protect kittens and cats from harm, and prevent buyers from suffering the heartache and financially strain of unwittingly buying a sick kitten or cat.
“We hope the consultation will result in a uniform set of standards for all AWEs, ensuring high standards of welfare for all animals and giving the public greater confidence when adopting a pet.”
More information about the consultation, which will run until 1 March, can be found via www.gov.wales/licensing-animal-welfare-establishments-activities-and-exhibits