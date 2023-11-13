13 Nov
The association’s president said Steve Barclay had taken over the department at “a critical time” and urged him to work with them on new veterinary legislation and other subjects.
The BVA has warned the new Defra secretary of a “critical time” ahead for the professions as he took up his new role.
Steve Barclay, who was previously the health secretary, has taken up the role as part of a wide-ranging Cabinet reshuffle today (13 November).
Mr Barclay replaced Thérèse Coffey, who has left the Government altogether, in a move that is being seen in some quarters as a demotion.
He said he was “delighted” with his new role in a social media post as he pledged to work to support British farming and fishing, back rural communities and protect the environment.
He added: “As an MP for a rural area I know how important these issues are to many people up and down our country.”
But BVA president Anna Judson highlighted some of the other key issues he will also face in the department.
She said: “The new environment secretary enters his job at a critical time with the ban on XL bully dogs rapidly approaching and new imported diseases emerging, all while long-standing issues like access to veterinary medicines in Northern Ireland post-Brexit still need to be fully resolved.
“Vets play a vital role in dealing with these issues, as well as supporting the UK economy and international trade.
“Therefore, BVA looks forward to working with Mr Barclay and the team at Defra to ensure vets have the tools they need, starting with an overhaul of the outdated Veterinary Surgeons Act, which is currently unfit for purpose.”
While it congratulated him on his new role, the RCVS also signalled its desire for progress on a wide-ranging policy agenda.
A spokesperson said: “We look forward to working with him and the department on matters relating to the veterinary professions and animal health and welfare and, in particular, stressing the need for new, modern and comprehensive primary legislation which would encompass the entire vet-led team, protect the veterinary nurse title and ensure mandatory regulation of veterinary practices.”
In a letter released shortly after her departure was confirmed, Dr Coffey – who was among those whose future was being questioned in recent days – said it was “the right time to step back from government”.
Mr Barclay, who has been the MP for North East Cambridgeshire since 2010, is the fourth Defra secretary in the past 15 months and the fifth to have held the post since the 2019 general election.