4 Apr
The scheme, led by Dogs Trust and the British Veterinary Behaviour Association, is intended to offer guidance for all members of the practice team following its official launch at BSAVA Congress.
Officials behind a new scheme which aims to tackle behavioural issues in dogs, as well as prevent future cases, said they have been encouraged by veterinary professionals’ response.
Dozens of individuals, plus 12 practices, signed up to the Dog Friendly Clinic programme, which was formally launched at the BSAVA Congress in Manchester.
The initiative, which is a joint project between Dogs Trust and the British Veterinary Behaviour Association (BVBA), is intended to help make canine consultations less stressful for animals, owners and professionals alike.
Dogs Trust said behavioural issues are the biggest single cause of euthanasia of dogs aged three years or younger, and the scheme offers training resources for all practice staff.
Rachel Casey, Dogs Trust’s director of canine behaviour and research, said the programme has been influenced by the long-established programme for cats.
She said: “Our mission is all about trying to pick up problems early, get the right messages into dog owners, so that we can prevent problem behaviour developing in the first place and leading to things like euthanasia and relinquishment.”
Development of the programme was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought a surge in pet ownership and emerging behavioural issues.
BVBA chairperson Chris Laurence – a former RSPCA chief vet and Dogs Trust veterinary director – said that while the issue was not new, the impact of the pandemic would be felt on behavioural issues for many years to come.
He said: “It’s always been a problem. From my practice days, I don’t think there were many dogs that came bounding into my consulting room. They were a minority. What we’re trying to do is reverse that proportion.”
A total of 58 individuals signed up to the scheme ahead of the launch, and Mr Laurence hopes the initiative will also help to raise wider professional interest in behavioural topics.
More information about the programme can be found via its website.