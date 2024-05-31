31 May
Pet owners on the Isle of Man are to face new requirements for the care of their animals under new legislation that comes into force this weekend.
While tens of thousands of people have flocked to the island for the annual TT motorcycle races, officials are gearing up for implementation of the Animal Welfare Act 2023 from tomorrow (Saturday 1 June).
A series of guides for owners have been compiled and further measures are anticipated over the coming months.
Until now, welfare rules on the island have only been applied to the care of livestock.
The island’s CVO Amy Beckett said: “The guides cover a range of important information, so people can make sensible decisions and provide adequate care for their animals.
“This includes providing them with a suitable living environment and diet and the best ways to protect them from pain, injury and disease.”
Claire Christian, a newly appointed political member in the Manx Government’s environment, food and agriculture department, added: “Domestic animals play an important part in many of our lives, so it is only right that they are protected from any harm or mistreatment.
“As a dog owner myself, I am delighted to see greater protection and thank all those that have made it happen.”
Following the act, several secondary measures are expected to be put before the island’s parliament, the Tynwald, during the first half of 2025.
The planned measures include new licensing rules as well as the application of elements of the UK’s existing Animal Welfare Act.
The department said it will also seek to implement the same protections for livestock as exist in Scotland and is exploring potential policy options relating to the use of electronic collars on cats and dogs.