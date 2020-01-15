I’ve begun to consider ways I can make my practice greener (see my last blog post, “Sustainable veterinary”), and I’ve already made a few changes at home – switching from cat meat pouches to tins, which are more easily recycled; ditching make-up wipes for a reusable, washable microfibre cloth; switching to recycled toilet paper; and embarking on “meat-free Mondays” – but the more I read about sustainable living, the more I start to re-evaluate everything we have in the home.