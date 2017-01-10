Wild existence

At the time of writing, I have just heard Richard Adams – writer of one of my favourite books of all time, Watership Down – is, very sadly, one of the many celebrities not to have made it to the end of 2016. I loved that book because it was the first “animal” book I had read that took it seriously; that showed us what it was like to live in fear of death every single day of your life. That’s what it is, to paraphrase Roy Batty, to live in the wild.