17 Oct
The strength of the partnership between vets and farmers has been hailed as the BCVA Congress opened in Newport today (17 October).
Former NFU president Baroness Minette Batters suggested that link can also help to address the industry’s present challenges as she delivered the keynote address at Celtic Manor this morning.
She told delegates: “Collaboration will get us through this and there is no better collaboration than that between vets and farmers.”
Baroness Batters, who became a crossbench peer earlier this year, warned there was greater pressure than ever on both animal and human health in the sector, which vets have a key role in tackling.
But she also paid tribute to former association president Keith Cutler, saying her own farm was “a completely different business all down to him”, as she argued that both it and the NFU weren’t properly recognised for their work.
She said: “The NFU is a phenomenal organisation. It doesn’t get the credit it deserves and nor does the BCVA.”
Addressing the subject of food security, she admitted she would not forgive former prime minister Boris Johnson for his attitude to trade deals, describing him as a “nightmare” to work with.
But she also questioned the new Labour administration, arguing that more detail was needed to underpin its claim that “food security is national security”.
She further urged delegates to offer solutions to policymakers, rather than simply stating what needed to be done.