16 Dec
Officials have indicated details from the findings of a public consultation that examined the sport’s future are likely to be released before Christmas.
Government officials have insisted a decision has yet to be reached on the future of greyhound racing in Wales, despite claims an announcement could be imminent.
The RSPCA has urged policymakers to “do the right thing”, as it welcomed newly announced plans for the sport to be banned in New Zealand.
The charity also indicated it was expecting the Welsh Government to outline its plans to address the issue “before the end of the year”, following a public consultation.
But that claim has been played down by the Cardiff Bay administration, which said the process launched in late 2023 had sought evidence from stakeholders in support of a phased ban or alternative options.
A spokesperson confirmed a summary of responses was likely to be published before the Senedd’s Christmas recess, but added: “No decision has been made on this as yet.”
Several welfare organisations, including the RSPCA, have spearheaded calls in recent times for a phased abolition of greyhound racing similar to that proposed by the New Zealand government earlier this week.
The move was described as a “devastating blow” by Greyhound Racing New Zealand, while the Greyhound Board of Great Britain, which is currently campaigning for more funding for welfare initiatives, condemned the decision as “political”.
But David Bowles, the charity’s head of public affairs, said the Welsh Government had a “golden opportunity” to deliver a strong welfare message to the rest of the UK and other nations where the sport continues.
He added: “We hope this move by the New Zealand Government will put added pressure on the other nations around the world to take a stand against greyhound racing.”
However, Defra has so far resisted calls for similar action in England, despite indications made during an October parliamentary debate that it would act to address welfare issues if required.