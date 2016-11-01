1 Nov
Ceva is calling for nominations for its 2017 Awards for Animal Welfare, which aim to recognise those going above and beyond in animal care.
The awards, now in their eighth year, celebrate the welfare achievements of people from the farming, veterinary and charity worlds. Nominees often come from all walks of life, with varying backgrounds, locations, ages and professions.
For veterinary professionals, two awards are dedicated to recognising vets and veterinary nurses surpassing the call of duty – the Chris Laurence Vet of the Year Award (in association with Veterinary Times) and the VN Times Vet Nurse of the Year Award (in association with VN Times).
Other awards include:
Ceva managing director Cüneyt Seçkin said: “We have been awed and humbled by the nominations for Ceva’s Awards for Animal Welfare over the past seven years and expect 2017’s to be no exception.”
Mr Seçkin continued: “The lengths to which some wonderful people go to ensure the health and happiness of animals across the world knows no bounds. Not only do the awards champion people involved in animal welfare, but also raise awareness of this important work to wider audiences.”
Winners are decided by a panel of esteemed judges, including Chris Laurence MBE and chief RSPCA vet James Yeates. Both the winners and runners-up will be honoured at a glittering ceremony taking place on the eve of BSAVA Congress on 5 April.