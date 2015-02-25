I worked for a long time at a practice that took exotic pets very seriously. Each consult was 20 minutes long, and usually had another 20-minute consult with a nurse booked immediately after to allow him or her to go over husbandry advice and tutor the owner in drug administration. It might well be worth seeing if we could do this with so-called “booster/health check” appointments, rather than making an appointment days or weeks hence or getting the usual “I’ll need to look in my diary” response.