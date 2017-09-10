I have a vague idea that maybe our consciousness goes around again to the beginning for another pass, never knowing it has already done it countless times before. But, despite the many times seeing death, I’m no closer to the mystery than I was at the start. All these years seeing, and causing, death, haven’t given me any insights into it, but they’ve certainly made me think about it much more than I otherwise would – and what sort of effect does that have on us?