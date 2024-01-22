22 Jan
Dogs Trust leaders say financial challenges remain an ‘ongoing’ problem as they reveal more than 45,000 people contacted charity about giving up pets in 2023.
Around one in seven dog owners would consider going without non-emergency veterinary care because of cost of living pressures, a new report has warned.
Dogs Trust leaders say financial challenges remain an “ongoing” problem as they revealed more than 45,000 people had contacted the charity about giving up their pets in 2023.
But, while vet bills were said to be owners’ most concerning financial pressure, higher proportions of them are considering cutting spending on food, training and paid-for care.
More than 240,000 people, who provided data relating to nearly 350,000 dogs, took part in the charity’s second National Dog Survey compiled over several weeks during May and June 2023.
The report, which was published on 15 January, described the scale of the cost of living crisis as “the most significant change in dog ownership” since the charity’s inaugural survey was completed three years ago and showed the pressure on owners’ pockets was being felt in a range of areas.
The document showed 13.8% of respondents would contemplate foregoing non-emergency care in the coming year and included some powerful testimonies from individual owners.
One said they were “living on a wing, a prayer and an emergency credit card” as a result of cancelling their dog’s pet insurance, while another said they had been forced to cut back on annual checks as they were unaffordable.
But, despite the enduring concern about veterinary costs, a much lower proportion of owners reported contemplating reductions in flea and tick treatments (3.3%), vaccines (3%) and worming (2.5%) respectively, while only 6% said they had cut back on health insurance.
Much more common areas for potential spending cuts included paid-for care during working hours (38.7%), dog walking services (35.2%), toys and enrichment items (34.9%), grooming (32.3%), training classes (31.3%) and food (19%).
One owner reported changing their dog’s food on several occasions due to both a “massive rise in costs and also lack of availability which made us short of food several times”.
Dogs Trust chief executive Owen Sharp said: “The results spell out, loud and clear, how dog owners are impacted by the ongoing increased cost of living.
“The survey shows the extent of people’s worries about the inflated cost of basics like feeding their dog or having someone look after their dog while they’re at work – never mind the fear of unexpected costs like vet bills.”
Amid the wide-ranging pressures on owners’ finances, requests for help to rehome a dog have also remained high, with a total of 45,320 enquiries logged with the charity last year.
But that does represent a drop from 2022, when the charity reported such requests had reached 50,000 for the first time.
However, cost considerations still appear to be at the fore for many considering acquiring a new dog, with 60% of respondents saying it was less likely they would seek one in the year ahead.
A new survey is set to be conducted in the spring and, although latest figures showed a surprise increase in inflation to 4% in December, Mr Sharp said he hoped its results would finally indicate an ease in the pressure on pet owners.
He added: “Until then, Dogs Trust can help dog owners in need in a number of ways during times of financial trouble, including supporting owners with pet food banks and discounted behaviour training, and a free Behaviour Support Line.”