1 Mar
Animal health trade body welcomes new post-Brexit agreement, but says work must not stop there.
The body that represents animal health companies has warned work must continue to develop a permanent mechanism for the secure supply of veterinary medicines to Northern Ireland.
The Windsor Framework, which was unveiled earlier this week, makes no changes to the current arrangements that enable veterinary supplies to pass between Great Britain and Northern Ireland without checks.
But with those arrangements only in place until the end of 2025, fears remain that at least half of supplies could eventually be lost without a permanent settlement.
NOAH officials have now welcomed both the new agreement and the UK Government’s call for a permanent solution similar to that which is already in place for human medicines.
Chief executive Dawn Howard said: “We look forward to working with them and their EU colleagues in finding a solution that works for veterinary medicines, in the tremendous spirit of cooperation demonstrated by the publication of the framework.
“We hope that the most welcome declaration that the Government and the EU are both firmly committed to a positive, constructive relationship as partners, focusing on shared priorities in Europe and on a global stage will pave the way for continued developments.
“With animal disease knowing no borders, a collective approach to one health and innovation – such as reopening Horizon funding access to UK projects and expertise – will benefit us all.
“And ensuring NI animals continue to be able to access the full range of veterinary medicines to prevent and treat disease is an important piece in protecting the health of the animals and people across the UK and Ireland, and throughout Europe and the world.”