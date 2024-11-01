1 Nov
UK Pet Food finds just 4% of surveyed owners thought their pet was overweight, while half admitted they had never sought veterinary advice on the issue.
An industry report has warned of a growing division between vets and pet owners over their perceptions of animal obesity.
But its fourth UK Pet Obesity Report also revealed more animals, across several species groups, were overweight now than a decade ago, while all participating veterinary professionals were worried by the trend.
The document sets out a range of practical suggestions to help front-line professionals address the issue with their clients while the group, formerly known as the Pet Food Manufacturers Association, has also identified five “Weighty Areas of Focus” that it is now concentrating its activities on.
They include diet balance, the right amount of food to give a pet, the role of treats, plus available support and information, as officials acknowledged previous efforts had not proved as effective as hoped.
UK Pet Food head of science and education Sarah Hormozi wrote: “Both pet owners and veterinary professionals need tools that not only inform, but also inspire, action.
“Together, by bridging the gap in perception and providing impactful educational tools, we can ensure that our pets lead healthier, happier lives.”
The report said obesity was on the rise for “all pets”, with 50% of dogs, 43% of cats and 31% of small mammals now classed as overweight, up from 45%, 40% and 28% respectively in 2014.
Almost one in 10 birds (9%) also fell into that category, while the paper further warned that the overfeeding of fish was more common than underfeeding.
Despite the obesity problem’s continuing growth, the report suggested that the reluctance to seek veterinary advice on weight issues may be part of a broader trend.
More than half (56%) of participating owners admitted they would rather diagnose a pet’s health problem online than go to their vet, while 82% of vets felt owners were visiting less frequently.
The report acknowledged: “We need to work with the veterinary profession to reinforce the message to consult experts for nutrition advice.”
The potential consequences of not doing so were also set out in contributions from senior figures within both the veterinary and charitable sectors.
Former BVA president Robin Hargreaves, who is now senior veterinary advisor to the insurance firm Agria, argued the most significant consequence of obesity was how it “exacerbates and amplifies other morbidities”.
He said: “Being overweight simply makes every other condition worse and more difficult to manage.”
The report also highlighted analysis of 20,000 health records by another insurer, Animal Friends, which indicated claims for arthritis treatment have more than trebled since 2015.
Alison Thomas, head of veterinary standards for the charity Blue Cross, also warned that a “significant” proportion of pets relinquished into her organisation’s care were overweight and living with obesity-related conditions.
She added: “It is significantly more difficult to find homes for these pets due to the ongoing financial commitment of veterinary care and potentially shortened life span, leading to longer stays in our centres.”
But UK Pet Food deputy chief executive Nicole Paley remains optimistic that the situation can improve.
She said: “While there’s a gap between how owners perceive their pets’ weight and the reality, there’s also a vast amount of expertise and strong commitment from all sides to address this challenge.”
The full report is available online.