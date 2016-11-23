23 Nov
Nominations are now open for the 2017 Petplan Veterinary Awards, which recognise members of the vet profession who have gone “above and beyond” in their daily roles.
Nominations are now open for the 2017 Petplan Veterinary Awards, which recognise members of the vet profession who have gone “above and beyond” in their daily roles.
The insurance provider is encouraging vet staff and pet owners to recognise the hard work of those who have shown dedication in their work caring for the UK’s pets.
Head of sales and partnerships at Petplan James Barnes said: “Petplan really values its strong relationship with veterinary practices across the UK and places great importance on the essential role played by professionals in looking after the nation’s pets.
“We receive daily feedback from our customers praising the exceptional care veterinary staff have provided for their beloved pets and the awards are a fantastic opportunity for both owners and Petplan to recognise the hard work and dedication, and say thank you.”
Last year Petplan received more than 21,000 nominations. The award categories include:
Nominations close on 13 January, with winners announced at the awards ceremony on 6 April at BSAVA Congress.