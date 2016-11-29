…maybe not

As I lift the submission form, I notice the vet has written at the bottom: “Owner very worried.” I think about the chain of events leading to these slides being on my desk – a cuddle with a pet in front of the TV. “Can you feel those, love? Under his jaw? Are they lumps?” A telephone call. A waiting room, surrounded by other owners, worried about their pets. A consultation the owner hoped would be reassuring, but led to their vet looking concerned and taking aspirates from the lymph nodes – maybe that all happened on the same day, maybe it was booked in as a procedure. Either way, a concerned vet and some worried owners are at the other end of this submission form, waiting for results, hoping everything is going to be okay.