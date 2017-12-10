However, there is a big disadvantage – the person who registered the animal is not necessarily the person who is bringing the animal in, but most practice software nowadays just lists the waiting clients in the originally-registered form. Calling out “Mrs Smith” hopefully in a waiting room, only to have a huge-bearded man in motorbike leathers stand up and walk towards you leads to a moment of social awkwardness of such magnitude that, being a true Englishman, I would actually rather die than experience for even a quarter of a second.