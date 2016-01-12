12 Jan
Vets, VNs and other members of the practice team are invited to a meet the RCVS day at the college’s London offices next month.
The event will take place on Thursday 4 February at Belgravia House, where delegates will be introduced to RCVS president Bradley Viner and key staff to find out more about what it does and how it works.
Delegates will also learn more about some of the college’s projects, including Vet Futures, Mind Matters Initiative and Practice Standards Scheme.
Anyone interested in attending should email Emma Lockley on e.lockley@rcvs.org.uk or telephone 0207 202 0773. Reasonable expenses for travel will be reimbursed and lunch will be provided.