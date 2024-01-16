16 Jan 2024
One health conference “Animal health and securing our future – a vital connection” will feature politicians and cover future regulatory framework for veterinary medicines.
Politicians and animal health regulators will be among the speakers when NOAH hosts its one health conference next month.
The conference, “Animal health and securing our future – a vital connection”, is being held on 1 February at One Great George Street in Westminster.
Organisers say it plans to examine the contribution of animal disease prevention to sustainable food production, the importance of innovation and removing barriers in one health.
Daniel Zeichner – shadow minister for the environment, food and farming – and Stuart Roberts, who chairs the Liberal Democrats’ food and farming working group, are confirmed for the conference in what many feel will be an election year.
Gavin Hall, director of authorisations and deputy chief executive of the VMD, will speak on the future regulatory framework for vet medicines, and the programme will open with a panel debate on future one health and innovation.
Full details are available at the event website.