8 Nov 2024
Key aspects of the college’s reform agenda were backed by council members yesterday (7 November), despite calls in some quarters for more dramatic change.
The Houses of Parliament. Image by Mайкл Гиммельфарб (Mike Gimelfarb) (Public Domain)
Plans that could herald major changes to RCVS governance have moved a step closer yesterday (7 November), amid claims of “positive noises” from government on the issue.
Council members backed measures including replacing the body’s current elections with an appointment-based system and the exploration of independent oversight models.
But the meeting in London also heard calls for even more radical change and criticism that the current proposals were a matter of “style over substance”.
College officials have repeatedly argued that their proposals are necessary to help strengthen the case for long-sought new veterinary sector legislation.
Policy and public affairs manager Ben Myring told the meeting there had been “positive noises” from government and decisions were now needed to enable further discussions to take place.
He argued the proposals before members would bring the college “much closer to the regulatory norm”, adding: “I think there is a good chance we could get that past Defra.”
But the meeting also heard support expressed for a more formal separation of regulatory and Royal College functions, as advocated by some critics of the present plans.
Senior vice-president Sue Paterson argued that the establishment of a second council body could provide both challenge and support for the executive, as well as providing a basis for wider professional engagement.
Her argument was backed by Olivia Cook, who said the distinction would end the problem of the college wearing “two hats on one head”.
She added: “There is never going to be a good solution.”
Although Mr Myring argued a separation of functions was “not particularly useful”, he said initial contact had been made with the Professional Standards Authority, which had indicated it was open to further discussions of the issue.
Meanwhile, Will Wilkinson questioned the substance of the evidence justifying change, arguing other health regulators appeared to be in a worse state than the college.
He said: “As far as I’m concerned, the RCVS seems to think it’s doing a very good job, so there’s a very strong argument for saying what we’ve got works.”
But Louise Allum, who chairs the college’s public advisory group, suggested work was needed to ensure continuing public confidence.
She said: “We are very fortunate in our profession that people do trust us.”
Members voted 15 to 6 in favour of replacing the body’s current electoral system with a fully appointment-based model.
The council also supported proposals to move towards lay parity of council membership, end Veterinary Schools Council representation on the body and adopt an appointment system for VN council, too.
But votes on several other topics, including separation of the presidency from chairing the council, the inclusion of allied professionals and both the size and membership of VN council were deferred.