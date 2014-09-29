I do read and hear about “the pressure to prescribe antibiotics” in my reading, but haven’t experienced it much myself. Occasionally, there will be an expression of relief when I tell an owner I’d recommend using them in a case, but most people take an explanation of the reasoning to use or not use them well. If I take a client through the signs of infection and check this against my physical exam findings, just about everyone comes out agreeing with me. It can take a lot of time, though.