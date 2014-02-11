As an alumnus of a rival college, this realisation came grudgingly. I loved studying at Glasgow – the mix of informality, practicality, and the social scene for when exams weren’t *imminent* was what I chose GUVS for, and what I got. I also got the opportunity to flex my research muscles and study outside of the curriculum. It was with surprise that I realised my alma mater does not provide much in the way of distance learning or tutelage with postgraduate qualifications, particularly when I remember the things we experimented with when I was there. For example, in the mid-nineties, we developed very basic “proof-of-concept” work on web lectures, ultimately coming up against both the slow speed of the internet in those days, and lecturers’ fears of copyright infringement by end-users.