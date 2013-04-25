By homeopathy I mean the use of serially diluted solutions to treat disease and body states. The belief that “like treats like” I simply cannot understand the logic for. Nor can I understand the belief in diluting a substance to make its effect more powerful. Somehow beating it against a leather pad or saddle apparently instils a “memory effect” in the water molecules, despite no memory effect ever being noted in subatomic physics. Up to this point I am prepared to dismiss it all as “woo” – pseudoscientific fluff which can carry even scientists who are weak in a subject (physics, maths) along.