89% of veterinary surgeons polled said they thought no more than half of their clients understood the specific role of an RVN

around half (48%) believe less than a quarter of clients understood the difference between RVNs and others who carry out a nursing role

18% claim that none or almost none of their clients were aware of the difference

Promote the profession

Liz Cox, chairman of the RCVS veterinary nurses council, said: “The survey underpins the need for all members of the practice team, including VNs themselves, to make sure animal owners are aware of the skills and expertise they possess, the tasks they can perform and the training and responsibility that comes with being an RVN.