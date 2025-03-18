18 Mar 2025
A group established on a trial basis is now set to continue permanently following a college council vote.
RCVS president Sue Paterson. Image © RCVS
Public input into the work of the RCVS is set to continue permanently, amid hopes it could also help to shape the organisation’s future decision-making structure.
Proposals intended to improve the effectiveness of the public advisory group (PAG) were given the green light during the latest college council meeting on 13 March.
The plans include the recruitment of new members, plus potentially developing other forums for public consultation.
But senior vice-president Sue Paterson suggested its work could also influence the role and make-up of a possible veterinary advisory group by giving a voice to under-represented parts of the sector.
That idea is currently being considered as part of the college’s broader governance proposals, which were backed in the same session.
Dr Paterson told colleagues: “It gives a great opportunity for other voices to be heard.”
A report presented to the meeting argued the college’s need for a public body had “not gone away” since the group was launched on a 12-month trial basis in the autumn of 2023.
It said: “In fact, given the CMA investigation and also our strategic direction with respect to ensuring that we regulate in an holistic way, working with all of those impacted, it has become even more important.
“It therefore seems to be less an issue of whether we continue with the PAG, than what changes, if any, need to be made to ensure its effectiveness going forward.”
A new round of member recruitment is now set to be pursued, with the report envisaging up to 10 new members could join.
The document said that would add fresh perspectives and address identified gaps in current representation, such as among camelid and exotic pet owners, plus cattle farmers.
But it also called for the college to consider setting up a larger panel of animal owners “for more quantitative research purposes, regularly asking topical questions”.
Although PAG meetings are currently held online, amid fears that in-person sessions may prove too costly in terms of covering members’ expenses and loss of earnings, the report suggested members could be invited to other college functions, such as regional question time sessions, if they were based near the event locations.
College president Linda Belton also suggested members could be invited to RCVS Day in London in July.