19 Jul
Hope Rescue officials say 97% of the stray or abandoned dogs that have come into their care in the past three months have not undergone the procedure.
A Welsh charity has warned the apparent COVID-19 puppy boom has now “gone bust” amid the widespread non-neutering of dogs acquired during the pandemic.
They also fear that trend is leading to a surge in unplanned litters, with more than four times as many puppies entering their care in the first half of this year than in 2023.
The organisation has said it is currently receiving an average of 150 calls a month from owners seeking help to relinquish their dogs.
The number of puppies entering its care increased from 14 in the first six months of last year to 60 over the same period in 2024, with 15 more joining them as part of efforts to tackle low welfare and illegal breeding patterns.
Officials believe those figures, together with the high level of non-neutering it is seeing among stray and abandoned dogs, indicate that many pandemic puppies are now having litters of their own.
But they are also worried about the potential for a much deeper crisis as they reported seeing more public comments from other rescue organisations about puppies than ever before.
Sara Rosser, the charity’s head of operations, said: “With the ongoing high cost of living, there are additional pressures on families who may not be able to meet the costs of neutering, or the routine costs associated with keeping dogs healthy, such as vaccinations, worm and flea treatments.
“There are also far fewer schemes that subsidise or help with the cost of veterinary treatment such as neutering.”
But she also acknowledged that the recent growth in scientific debate about the merits and potential health risks of the procedure may also be influencing some owners.
She added: “The information that we share is that there are benefits of neutering for those dogs where it is suitable and, if you choose not to neuter, please ensure your dog does not have a litter in the current climate.”
In response to the soaring demand on its services, Hope Rescue has launched an urgent appeal for both foster homes and public donations.
But it has also urged Defra’s new ministers to work with the sector and take lessons from efforts that are already being made in Wales to raise understanding of appropriate ownership behaviours.
Mrs Rosser said: “The work that the Welsh Government is undertaking with the Responsible Dog Ownership and Breeding work stream is a good example of a collaborative response to these challenges.
“It brings together experts and professionals from central and local government, the animal welfare sector, police, veterinary industry and other stakeholders.”
Defra did establish a responsible dog ownership taskforce under the previous Conservative administration, following a research collaboration between the department and Middlesex University.
Although its recommendations have yet to be made public, the department has said it will be published “in due course”.
Officials also indicated they expect the group’s proposals to address issues of both prevention and enforcement and focus on both dogs and owners alike.
For more information about the new Hope Rescue appeals and to make a donation, visit the website.