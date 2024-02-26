26 Feb
The picture has emerged as the association launches its new initiative which aims to support clinicians returning to practice after a career break.
New figures have indicated that more than a third of vets are either unsure of their future in the sector or are planning to leave it altogether.
Data from the BVA’s Voice of the Veterinary Profession survey also suggested that more than a quarter of vets did not feel properly supported in returning to work following parental leave.
The findings have been released to coincide with the launch of its new return to work programme, which aims to encourage clinicians back into frontline practice after a career break.
Officials say the figures are “concerning” and demonstrate the need for employers to think more deeply about how they can support staff to boost recruitment and retention.
BVA president Anna Judson acknowledged the sector’s workforce challenges had been exacerbated by issues including Brexit and the COVID-19 pandemic.
But she warned: “We must recognise there is more we can do as a profession to retain our highly skilled teams, as well as encourage vets back into the workforce.
“We know there are many members of team vet who are not currently practising for a variety of reasons, but with the right support, could return and make an invaluable contribution.”
A total of 541 respondents took part in the association’s Voice survey last autumn, on which the figures are partially based.
Just under two-thirds of them (64%) said they would still be working in the profession in five years’ time, with around half (51%) expecting to be in a similar role to their current one.
But slightly more than one in six (17%) reported they would not be in the profession at all, while almost one in five others (19%) said they were unsure.
Although reasons for taking a career break vary, earlier Voice survey data, compiled last spring, found a third of all respondents had taken parental leave at some point during their veterinary career – a figure that rose to 40% among female vets.
Overall, 65% of respondents said they felt fairly or very well supported in returning from parental leave, compared to 27% who said they were supported either not well or at all.
But the data also revealed a large gap between men and women in their experiences of the support, with only 55% of female participants feeling very or fairly well supported, compared to 85% of men.
Nearly half of men (48%) also put themselves in the “very well supported” category, compared to only 24% of women, while one in seven women (14%) reported feeling that they were not supported at all.
The new resources, which form part of the association’s wider Good Veterinary Workplaces initiative, were first outlined in a presentation to the SPVS Congress in January.
They include specific materials for would-be employees, managers and employers, together with employee and employer checklists plus case studies.
Dr Judson said: “We want to build a modern, accessible profession for everyone, with veterinary workplaces offering an inclusive and supportive environment for all members of team vet.
“I know from experience how daunting it can be to return to veterinary work after stepping away, even for a relatively short time.
“There are simple steps that can be taken by employers and employees to make the transition more positive on both sides. Our new checklists are a great tool to help you work through the process.”
The resources can be accessed via www.bva.co.uk/return-to-work