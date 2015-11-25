Most useful for me were reminders that our patient’s temperature needs to be monitored throughout the procedure – bunnies with especially huge ears can lose heat frighteningly quickly when they’re asleep – and that the anaesthetic isn’t truly over until the rabbit is moving, eating, drinking, peeing and pooing by itself (as opposed to when I have finished my last stitch and am attempting to fire my gloves into the clinical waste bin, saying “All done! What’s next on the board?”).