28 Jun
Clinicians at the University of Surrey said some colleagues had come to “dread” surgeries because of bleeding problems, as they urged vets to share their own experiences in a new survey.
A new project has been launched to investigate complications in XL bully neutering, amid fears the type could be linked to a significant increase in cases.
The BVA has sought to reassure practitioners and pet owners amid current concerns about the procedures and looming legal requirements in England and Wales.
But Surrey small animal medicine lecturer Cait Finnegan said the input of other clinicians into the survey would be vital to help shed further light on the topic.
She said: “We will do a much better job if we have more information about what the rest of our colleagues are seeing.”
Ahead of the deadline for neutering older XL bullys on Sunday 30 June, concerns emerged about some dogs having to undergo further surgery post-neutering to find the source of unexpected bleeding.
The Surrey team said they had been considering a study of the topic for some time following trends in the neutering programme that the vet school already runs at a charity clinic in north London and which helps students to gain experience of performing the procedure within their rotations. They said that while perioperative complication rates were below those reported in academic literature prior to the XL bully ban’s implementation, there had been a “marked increase” since.
Lecturer Becky Clarke, who leads the neutering programme, said their cases had included reports of dogs having to be taken to emergency services after their surgery for further treatment to identify bleeding sources.
She said: “It’s distressing even for seasoned vets to have that happen.”
As well as direct neutering experiences, the survey will seek information on the kinds of measures that practices are putting in place to address the issue, such as pre-surgery lungworm testing.
Some location data will also be collected, although Dr Finnegan stressed the survey was anonymous.
The current concerns have also raised questions about the possible consequences for owners if vets feel unable to proceed with neutering for medical reasons, such as a bitch being clearly in season or an animal being seriously ill at the time of the planned procedure.
In its latest advice to members, the BVA said Defra had not responded to its requests for revised guidance on last-minute neutering and a surgical requirement would be imposed even where a general anaesthetic would not normally be advised on age or health grounds.
Asked by Vet Times whether any delays to neutering on clinical grounds would be acceptable, the department said exemption certificates would be invalidated by a failure to meet either the neutering deadline or the 26 July cut-off date for confirmation papers to be submitted.
But, while she described the current reports as “concerning”, BVA junior vice-president Elizabeth Mullineaux said no current scientific evidence was available to suggest XL bullys were at greater risk than any other type.
She said: “One explanation could be the large numbers of these specific dogs being neutered right now in order to comply with new restrictions, and therefore the small risk associated with neutering, particularly in large dogs, is appearing increased.
“Dogs are also being neutered later in life, when they can be heavier and less healthy, which may also increase the risk of complications arising.
“All surgery comes with some degree of uncertainty, however, XL bully owners should be reassured that neutering healthy animals is very routine and, in most cases, will be without complication.”
The BVA has issued updated advice to vets in the members’ section of its website, while clinicians can take part in the Surrey survey by visiting the study website.