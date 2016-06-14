14 Jun
Vets and veterinary nurses are invited to attend this year’s RCVS Day, which will be held at the Grade II-listed art deco surroundings of the Royal Institute of British Architects in London on Friday, 15 July.
RCVS Day – the college’s annual meeting and awards ceremony – will be the last official engagement for RCVS president Bradley Viner, who will chair the annual meeting and welcome new members to RCVS and VN Council, before handing over the reins to Chris Tufnell who will be invested as the new president for 2016-2017.
The occasion is also an opportunity to recognise and celebrate achievement with the bestowing of awards including the RCVS Queen’s Medal, the VN Golden Jubilee Award, honorary associateships, fellowships and diplomas for vets and veterinary nurses.
As well as addresses from Dr Viner, Mr Tufnell and Nick Stace, chief executive and secretary of the RCVS, there will also be a guest talk from Adam Little, a Canada-based vet who is focused on the effects the exponential advance of technology will have on clinical practice.
The talk – titled “Digital practice: the shape of veterinary medicine in 2030” – will ask if the veterinary profession is prepared for the impact technological development will have, with its unprecedented opportunity to connect, diagnose, treat and support patients, and its potential to shift primary care from the practice to the home.