Sue Paterson told a Welsh parliamentary inquiry sector had “progressively lost control” of its ability to regulate practices amid a lack of progress on legislative reform.
A “huge hole” has developed in veterinary regulation since the rules governing practice ownership were changed, the RCVS president has admitted.
Sue Paterson told a Welsh parliamentary inquiry the sector had “progressively lost control” of its ability to regulate practices amid a lack of progress on legislative reform.
But she also defended the professions against claims of inappropriate practice, insisting the college would act on evidence that was provided to it.
Members of the Senedd’s petitions committee held a public evidence session in Cardiff on 23 May at the start of a long-awaited inquiry into the “corporatisation” of veterinary services in Wales.
The trend has grown following the 1999 law change that ended the restriction of practice ownership solely to veterinary surgeons.
Although Dr Paterson acknowledged the trend was “definitely affecting” Wales, she felt it was less pronounced there than in other parts of the UK and the overall trend was now levelling off.
But despite highlighting the work of the college’s voluntary Practice Standards Scheme, she also emphasised the need for regulatory improvement based around replacing what she described as the “horrible, outdated” Veterinary Surgeons Act from 1966.
She said: “We can only regulate veterinary professionals, and that is a huge hole in the regulatory process and something we’d very much like to put right. Back in 1966, practices were owned by vets and, therefore, by regulating vets, we regulated practices.
“With the change in the legislation back in 1999, veterinary surgeries could be owned by non-vets, and, therefore, we have progressively lost control of our ability to regulate practices.”
But East Sussex-based vet Julia Mewes cautioned that moves towards more compulsory practice regulation could potentially halt the trend of independent practices opening.
Asked by committee chairperson Jack Sargeant whether such a scheme could make it easier for corporates to take over, Dr Mewes, who herself runs an independent practice, said: “If it becomes compulsory, of course we’ll have to.
“But for those who’ve never done it before, if they’re presented with a compulsory Practice Standards Scheme that’s incredibly onerous and takes weeks and weeks of preparation, they may be forced to decide they can’t and close their businesses.”
Dr Paterson’s legislative remarks were also made prior to confirmation of the Competition and Markets Authority decision to proceed to a full market investigation of companion animal services.
The Senedd committee heard concerns about rapid price increases for certain procedures and suggestions that some vets could be working on a commission basis.
Dr Mewes, who has been in practice for almost 35 years, said she had been proud to join a sector that was held in “such high esteem”, but added: “I am very sad about the direction our profession is going in; I really am.”
Dr Paterson stressed that commission practices, or imposing different pricing structures based on insurance, both breached college guidance and action would be taken if evidence of such practices was provided. However, she insisted that none had been.
Meanwhile, RSPCA chief vet Caroline Allen highlighted data from its latest Animal Kindness Index, which showed 78% of Welsh pet owners felt it had become more expensive to care for their animal in the past year and 52% were worried about how they would afford to pay vet bills.
She also admitted the corporate trend had impacted the charity’s Welsh services – particularly at its Newport centre.
But while she rejected suggestions of “excessive profiteering” in the sector, she also accepted a need for greater pragmatism – particularly to help owners on lower incomes.
She said: “I think the real danger is that the veterinary profession, in the way that it has gone, has become a profession for the more well-off people. I think that’s the challenge.”