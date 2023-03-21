21 Mar
A disciplinary committee has been “impressed” by the steps taken by a vet to address the conduct that led to her being struck off two years ago.
A Cardiff-based vet has been restored to the professional register, nearly two years after she was struck off for serious professional misconduct.
An RCVS disciplinary committee said it had been “impressed” by the efforts made by Nicola Burrows to address her behaviour since her removal from the register in May 2021.
Dr Burrows was originally removed from the register over the creation of an inaccurate clinical history and attempting to make dishonest insurance claims for treatment of her horse.
The committee was told that Dr Burrows, who has been working as a receptionist at a Vets4Pets practice in Cardiff, now fully accepted the findings of that hearing, having previously rejected some elements.
A two-day hearing, held on 9 and 10 March, also heard Dr Burrows had completed “numerous” CPD courses, including in areas relating to insurance and ethics, since she was struck off.
Senior colleagues at the practice where Dr Burrows has been working also gave evidence in support of her restoration application, stating they would continue to support her.
In a statement released following the hearing, committee chairperson Judith Way said: “The committee was impressed by the fact that busy professionals chose to give up their time to provide witness statements and give evidence in support of Dr Burrows’ application.”
Ms Way added: “All witnesses were clearly supportive of Dr Burrows’ request for restoration to the register.
“The committee formed the view that the steps she has taken to address her dishonesty serve to confirm that she is passionate about the prospect that she be allowed to return to practice.
“The committee was impressed by Dr Burrows and the evidence given, and is now satisfied that she will ensure the highest standards of probity and honesty in the future.”