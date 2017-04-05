Science has failed to produce any conclusive evidence that the animal feels pain or suffers during the shechita process. A number of studies have attempted to, but, as Dr Rosen explained, each had major flaws that would have precluded acceptance in higher level literature. He wrote: “This particularly applies to the electroencephalogram-based body of work from Massey University in the last few years – its methodology has recently been comprehensively discredited by an international panel of electrophysiologists.”