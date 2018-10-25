If you work in the profession it probably hasn’t escaped your notice there seems to be a problem getting hold of vets. There are more universities, and the number of students in each year is bigger than ever (anecdotally, I haven’t studied this in detail, but as a ballpark figure, there were about 70 people in my year; I don’t think you get fewer than 100 nowadays), but it seems to be very hard to actually find any of the buggers to recruit – depending on the type of job you’re offering, of course.