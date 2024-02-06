‘ [The] issue of animal welfare is a lifetime calling… ’

Vets may grumble about the behaviour of clients (and if you enjoy dark humour, the Veterinary Defence Society has hilarious stories to tell there), but the bottom line of treating the client as the “customer is always right” is, almost without exception, achieved. The high incidence of mental health issues and of suicide in the profession of those who are working at the “coal face” is also solid evidence vets are not prioritising themselves. Rather, they are consistently putting the other two first. And when one thinks about it, the issue of animal welfare is a lifetime calling. That is why many vets first chose the profession; to suggest otherwise is simply wrong.