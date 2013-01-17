I do hope that if and when the RCVS start asking for this power and looking at implementing it they consider those in practice rather than just those in and near academic institutions. They must consider the solo practitioner, who more and more is a discouraged practice model but one which is bound to increase in number as the numbers of graduates continues to expand, and the opportunities to “buy in” to practices diminish (as larger practices grow). They must pay less attention to the assertions of those from academic institutions who will want a piece of this pie and for whom revalidation will be particularly easy. I hope it is practical, not onerous, and run by practitioners for practitioners, and not academics, administrators, or legal-eagles sitting in a warm conference room in London. It must level the playing field. It must force the antibiotics-and-steroids brigades to pull their socks up, and reconfirm those who really do do their best.